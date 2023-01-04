Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a report released on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 684,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,067,000 after acquiring an additional 114,240 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 163,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

