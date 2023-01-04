American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $68,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

AXP stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

