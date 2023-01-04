American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

