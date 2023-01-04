Avestar Capital LLC Sells 934 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,073,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,712,000 after purchasing an additional 310,390 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

