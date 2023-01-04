NewSquare Capital LLC Has $280,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 459.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $202.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $254.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

