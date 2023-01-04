Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 15,815 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $43,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 942,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,316,000 after buying an additional 120,405 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $288.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day moving average is $233.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

