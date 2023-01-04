WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.