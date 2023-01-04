Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,545 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $39,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $247.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.93. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $298.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

