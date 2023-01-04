iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $43,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

