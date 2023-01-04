Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after buying an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

