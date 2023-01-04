First Interstate Bank Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $162.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $287.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.