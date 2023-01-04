Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 24,333 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $29,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

