AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,712,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in AbbVie by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.38 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $287.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.