Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS stock opened at $211.31 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

