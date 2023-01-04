Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 75,742 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,742 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $26,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

