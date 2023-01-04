WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 3,514 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

