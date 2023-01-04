Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 310.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $162.38 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.76. The company has a market cap of $287.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

