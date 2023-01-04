Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.53 and a 200-day moving average of $391.75.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

