Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $36,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

