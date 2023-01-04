Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $712.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $927.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.