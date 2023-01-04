Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $712.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $927.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
