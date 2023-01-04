Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expands By 8.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 30,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
AMD stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Articles
