Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $745,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,572 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $219.10 and a one year high of $324.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

