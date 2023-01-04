Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independence Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,812,000 after purchasing an additional 533,001 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

