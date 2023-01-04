Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

See Also

