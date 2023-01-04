RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $857.62 million, a P/E ratio of 100.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

