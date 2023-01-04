RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.
RPT Realty Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $857.62 million, a P/E ratio of 100.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPT Realty (RPT)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.