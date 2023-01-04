RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

RPT Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $857.62 million, a P/E ratio of 100.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.