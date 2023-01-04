Avestar Capital LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FANG opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

