Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

