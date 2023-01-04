Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 346 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

