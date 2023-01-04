Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

FITB stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after buying an additional 557,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

