Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

O has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Realty Income by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 154,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,265,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,437,000 after acquiring an additional 321,928 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Realty Income by 39.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

