Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.9 %

ADSK opened at $185.15 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $284.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.49 and a 200-day moving average of $199.27.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

