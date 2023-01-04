Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,244 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,309,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,300,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 535,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,009,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.