Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,910 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $99.25.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

