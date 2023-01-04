Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 307 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $793.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.32. The company has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

