SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after buying an additional 239,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after buying an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

SIVB opened at $225.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

