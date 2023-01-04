AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,690 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

