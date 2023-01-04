Versor Investments LP Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 74,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 88,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 208,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

