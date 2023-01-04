Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

