Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $274.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.67 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

