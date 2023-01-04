Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $176.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.