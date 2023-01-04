Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 162.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,699 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Stock Down 5.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

NYSE:SNOW opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $330.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.23.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

