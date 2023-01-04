Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
