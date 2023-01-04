Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.95 and a 200 day moving average of $258.79.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.38.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

