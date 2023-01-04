Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 161.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 356,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $205,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

