Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.