Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

