Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,178,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $434.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.