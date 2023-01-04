PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Position Reduced by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDCE opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,861,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,861,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,506. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

