Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.38.

MCD opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

