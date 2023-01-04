Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,157 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of STT opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.12.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.